Your morning news in 90: Sept. 14, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

The largest team in Cops For Kids’ southern Interior cycling tour history hits the road this morning.

The City of Salmon Arm will be seeking public approval to borrow half-a-million-dollars after receiving an unanticipated grant for upgrades at Shuswap Regional Airport.

J50, the ailing killer whale that has been the centre of attention for Canadian and American scientists throughout the summer, has been declared dead by one – but not all – research groups involved in rescuing the orca.

RCMP arrested a South Okanagan prolific offender, wanted on two separate warrants, Wednesday night in Osoyoos.

And today is Fashion Friday with Kim XO on Black Press, she is one of Canada’s top stylists and today she is talking all about sticking with the basics to get through this fall fashion season.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. teacher suspended for suggesting student would be a ‘good prostitute’
Next story
Kamloops RCMP cuff four in motel room after alleged assault; firearms seized

Just Posted

Cops For Kids’ hit the road

Annual southeast RCMP fundraiser will see 34 cyclists ride 1,000 kilometres in 10 days raising funds

Care hubs to be discussed in Kelowna for seniors

Creating Communities of Care: Kelowna Forum is underway

Blood drive returns to Lake Country

The district’s third blood clinic will be held at Winfield Memorial Hall

Interior Health moves adult services site in Kelowna

Effective Saturday, Sept. 15, Adult Day Services is moving behind Orchard Park Mall

Kelowna shaped by colourful characters

Don Knox is the president of the Central Okanagan Heritage Society

Your morning news in 90: Sept. 14, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Kamloops RCMP cuff four in motel room after alleged assault; firearms seized

Two men and two women tried to leave, but were taken into custody by Kamloops RCMP

Police recover some of the stolen wigs intended for children with cancer

Vancouver police say no arrests have been made at this time, still hope to recover rest of the wigs

B.C. teacher suspended for suggesting student would be a ‘good prostitute’

Peace River South teacher Gadagboe Koffie Assigbe was teaching social studies in the region

B.C.’s local politicians vote to keep fossil fuel efforts local

UBCM endorses electric cars, not writing to oil companies

Ghomeshi reflects on fallout from trial in The New York Review of Books

Essay marks the first time Ghomeshi has addressed the trial publicly

Ex-Trump campaign boss Manafort pleads guilty

Deal requires him to co-operate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation

Supreme Court sides with Rogers in illegal movie downloading case

9-0 decision could end up saving Rogers and other internet providers many thousands of dollars

Crews on Haida Gwaii place booms, monitor air quality around grounded barge

Council of the Haida Nation has provided an update on efforts to assess and salvage the barge

Most Read