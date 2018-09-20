Your morning news in 90: Sept. 20, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

The colourful bloom has dissipated and warning signs are no longer needed as the algae in Salmon Arm Bay dissipates.

A local Wildlife biologist said it’s estimated that from Canada to Mexico, migrating land birds consume 100,000 tons of insects daily, which is equivalent to 20,000 elephants in weight.

Students from three local schools are doing the heavy labour to help construct the first trail for Black Mountain / sntsk‘il’ntən Regional Park.

Fuel Good Day has three North Okanagan-Shuswap organizations feeling good.

