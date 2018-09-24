Your morning news in 90: Sept. 24, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

After a bit of a slow start, about half the expected late-run sockeye salmon have begun their long journey home to the Shuswap.

An iconic vintage vessel of Shuswap Lake is being made shipshape and ready for a return to service by its new owner.

The annual Kikinee Salmon Festival returned to Mission Creek Park this weekend to make education fun and interactive for kids.

About 150 people turned out for the 11th annual kidney walk in Penticton Sunday, helping raise over $25,000 for the Kidney Foundation of Canada.

Bail hearing scheduled for Surrey real estate agent charged in West Kelowna murder

Tejwant Danjou will have a bail hearing this week

Kelowna community groups band together to help voters decide

Future of Kelowna Consortium says they want to help area residents evaluate candidates

Progress in court process for Kelowna man accused of killing wife and kids

Their bodies were discovered Dec. 2017

Multi-car crash stalls morning traffic

A multi-vehicle collision stalled traffic Monday morning on Highway 97 in Kelowna.

The annual Kikinee Salmon Festival returned to Kelowna

The family day of fun encouraged kids to learn about Mission Creek Park

Newfoundland’s popular ‘merb’ys’ calendar is back

The calendar of burly, bearded mermen posing against scenic backdrops for charity returns

Cap rent increases at inflation rate, B.C. task force recommends

MLAs say drop annual increase that would allow 4.5% rise next year

School, church and old mining site make Heritage BC’s 1st ever ‘watch list”

The list includes sites in need of protection to maintain B.C.’s culture and history

Yowza! Twerk, emoji and facepalm are added to Scrabble dictionary, OK?

Merriam-Webster has announced 300 new words have been added to the spelling game

LGBTQ activists, allies in Victoria counter anti-SOGI protest with rally of their own

Lower Mainland activists plan to protest SOGI on legislature lawn, Sept. 29

Cities make power play for new fiscal order with eye to 2019 federal election

Trudeau ordered Champagne to talk with provinces and territories about ways to “address the timeliness of the flow of funds” to projects.

Trudeau arrives at United Nations, hoping to re-establish Canada on world stage

Trudeau is beginning his day at the opening of the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit, where he’s scheduled to deliver brief remarks later this afternoon.

B.C.’s FATSO peanut butter to appear on Dragon’s Den

The Victoria company will be featured on the Sept. 27 episode of the popular show highlighting Canadian businesses

