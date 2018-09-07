Your morning news in 90: Sept. 7, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Inn From the Cold is out of time as its 30-day countdown begins. The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce wants to find a new location for its shelter before its lease runs out.

With some of their top draft picks in recent years, the Vancouver Canucks prospects hit the ice on Thursday for their first practice at the Young Stars Classic in Penticton.

What a start to the 2018-19 World Cup slopestyle season for Vernon’s Elena Gaskell.

The Okanagan teenager won the season-opening event in New Zealand, finishing with a cumulative score of 170.40, propelling her to the gold medal.

And today is Fashion Friday with Kim XO on Black press, She os one of Canada’s top stylists and today she is talking all about fall florals and giving you some inspiration for outfit ideas.

Your morning news in 90: Sept. 7, 2018

