Your Saturday story catch-up

1. A Kelowna prostitute spoke with the Capital News about being in the trade.

Michelle loves her job and recommends it, “but it’s not for everyone,” she said, noting her co-workers are generally clean at the agency where she works and are working to get themselves through school.

However, those that have worked in the industry and now advocate for women, say Michelle’s story is rare and more women are harmed than find success selling their bodies.

2. A controversial development permit for a 33-storey hotel/condo tower was approved by Kelowna city council this week.

The building, to be built by Edmonton-based developer Westcorp, will be 131 metres high, making it the tallest building not only in the city, but between Calgary and the Lower Mainland.

“I think it will be a beacon for the city,” said Coun. Luke Stack. “It’s going to put Kelowna on the map.”

Council voted five to two to approve the development permit, which included a height variance making the tower seven storeys taller than a plan for the hotel previously approved by council.

3. It’s been only a few days since the NDP government tabled a budget that targeted out-of-province homeowners with new taxes and there have already been reverberations in the local real estate market, says an industry insider.

“Yesterday (a local realtor) had an offer collapse from a couple in Germany who were looking at moving here. They’re a young couple who moved to Canada for school,” said Elton Ash, regional executive vice president, RE/MAX Western Canada, adding that it’s just one of two deals that collapsed.

4. Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa took gold during the women’s ski cross event at the Olympics in PyeongChang.

Serwa led a one-two Canadian finish atop the podium, out-racing the field, and closing out the event with her training partner Brittany Phelan, on her hip, claiming silver.

5. A phone line for tourists may be available in the future to provide them with information on emergency situations.

During a District of Lake Country council meeting Tuesday, the Lake Country Visitor Centre presented its operations report, which outlined issues for the centre over the summer due to the fires and floods.

