Your weekend reads

Every Saturday, the Capital News and Lake Country Calendar will feature popular stories from the week.

1. The Kelowna Peewee Tier 3 (B) Rockets are the Okanagan Mainline Amateur Hockey Association champs for 2017-18.

Kelowna secured the title defeating the Winfield Bruins Sunday in the deciding game of the best-of-three valley final.

The Rockets will represent the Kelowna Minor Hockey Association and the Okanagan at the B.C. Hockey championship later this month in Summerland.

2. Fire crews battled a smoky fire yesterday at a Rutland home.

The unit was considered to be a rental, according to neighbours in the area. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blaze.

3. An Alberta man has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault in Winnipeg and the Mounties are concerned he may have left victims in other cities where he’d spent time, including Kelowna.

4. The red light cameras in Kelowna are getting an upgrade.

Five crash-plagued intersections in Kelowna are going to be equipped with cameras able to take pictures of vehicles that speed through intersections while the light is still green.

5. The District of Lake Country announced Friday it’s getting a new community activity centre.

The district received $5 million through the Federal Gas Tax Fund as administered by UBCM for a Multi-Generational Activity Centre. The centre was announced this morning.

