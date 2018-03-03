Your weekend reads

Credit: Tomtar

Every Saturday, the Capital News and Lake Country Calendar will highlight popular stories from the week.

1. A doctor was allegedly assaulted at Kelowna General Hospital this week. Interior Health released a statement on the matter Friday after the doctor was punched by a patient.

On Tuesday night there was an incident at Kelowna General Hospital while a physician was providing care to a patient. We are thankful that no one suffered serious injuries and we’ve been in contact with the physician and impacted staff and will continue to provide support,” said Andrew Hughes, KGH health services administrator.

2. An assignment taken home by a Grade 4 Kelowna student has sparked a heated online conversation about cultural sensitivity.

Scarlette Arie posted to Facebook photos of a “racist” homework assignment she said a nine-year-old Indigenous student had taken home from a new school.

3. A B.C. gangster who was a target of a high profile Kelowna shooting has been sentenced to life in prison.

Independent Soldier James Clayton Riach along with Ali Memar Mortazavi Shirazi were given a life sentence for possession of illegal drugs Wednesday in Manilla, reports the Manilla Bulletin.

4. Rats have become the scourge of the Okanagan Valley becoming established in urban areas across the southern Interior.

With the provincial government showing no interest in engaging taxpayer dollars for a mass extermination effort, local residents have been left largely on their own to deal with rat infestations.

5. The Central Okanagan school board has adopted a grade reconfiguration plan for Westside schools that will take effect in September.

School board chair Moyra Baxter and Lake Country trustee Deborah Butler voted against the controversial measure, saying more time is needed to study the impact on parents, students and the long-term planning implications for Westside schools.

