Your weekend story highlights

A Kelowna man was charged with three counts of murder Wednesday night in connection to bodies found in a Rutland area home.

Every weekend, the Capital News and Lake Country Calendar will highlight popular stories from the week.

1. Friends of a Kelowna man accused of killing his wife and two children are reeling as they try to reconcile the family they knew with news they’re hearing.

Jacob Daniel Forman, 34, has been charged with three counts of second degree murder for allegedly killing his family at some point between Sunday and Tuesday, according to court documents. His wife Clara, and daughters Karena and Yasenia have been named as his alleged victims. He has no previous criminal record.

2. Multiple citations, including sexually suggestive conversations with female patients, have led to a Penticton massage therapist being expelled.

Jesse Brown, a registered massage therapist, was scheduled to have a discipline hearing from the College of Massage Therapists of British Columbia on Dec. 19. Instead Brown consented to resigning registration effective Jan. 31, 2018, pay costs of $13,200 to the CMTBC by Dec. 19, 2018 and will not be eligible to apply for reinstatement of the registration for a period of 30 years.

3. After being the target of rental scams, one woman is still searching for a place to live in Kelowna.

Christina Harwood-Jones has been searching for a rental for months, to better service her epilepsy.

The Greenwood resident is unable to work because of her condition and has been taking the Greyhound for trials at Kelowna General Hospital. Her hope is to extend her life by being closer to treatment.

After also being the target of rental scams in her search to find housing and is warning the public after finding advertisements for rentals on free sites like Craigslist and Kijiji that turned out to be false.

4. Kelowna RCMP has confirmed a 60-year-old male died on Wednesday at Big White Ski Resort after plunging over a 25 to 30-foot cliff and landing in deep snow.

Police believe the Kelowna resident was skiing when he suffered a medical emergency on the hill.

Despite lifesaving efforts, emergency personnel and ski patrol staff were unable to revive the male.

