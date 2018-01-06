Your weekend story highlights

Each weekend, the Capital News and Lake Country Calendar highlights popular stories

Canada has won gold at the 2018 world hockey junior championships. (Twitter/@HC_WJC)

1. Canada has won the world junior hockey championship.

Tyler Steenbergen scored the winner with just 1:40 to play in regulation as the Canadians downed Sweden 3-1 on Friday in the gold-medal game.

It’s Canada’s first title since 2015.

Dillon Dube and Alex Formenton, into an empty net, also scored for Canada. Carter Hart made 35 saves for the win.

Tim Soderlund scored for Sweden.

Seven players on the Canadian roster were returnees from last year’s squad that settled for silver.

2. Property prices are exploding in West Kelowna according to a report issued by a local realty company.

According to Vantage West Realty, which released its winter 2017 Okanagan real estate micro-study Friday, double digit increases have been seen in many neighbourhoods, and the average single family home price in West Kelowna’s Lakeview Heights area is now just over $1 million.

3. Despite increased media attention, the Winfield Hospital Auxiliary says it is still closing its operations.

Past president Connie Douma said she received two messages since the publication that auxiliary members would be hanging up their aprons.

Word spread when Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick posted a photo on social media, saying the group would close after 61 years of operation.

4. A Kelowna woman has been able to find a place to stay after a fire destroyed her apartment unit on Jan. 3.

The fire started in the apartment below Laura McKinnon, she said. Her son was also in the apartment at the time, as he was visiting home for the holidays.

The first day after the fire was a rough adjustment, she said, but she has been able to stay at her friend’s Airbnb until she moves into another friend’s suite.

