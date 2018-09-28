Your weekend weather

Rain on the way for the weekend in the Okanagan Shuswap

Residents will see sunshine on Friday right across the Okanagan-Shuswap Valley.

However, sun will turn to showers on Saturday for most regions.

In the Similkameen expect temperatures around 19 C on Friday, dropping to 14 C on Saturday.

For Sunday, Environment Canada is forecasting a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 12 C.

In the Okanagan, temperatures are anticipated to be around 19 C for Friday, dropping just 2 C when the rain moves in on Saturday.

Showers are to continue on Sunday with a high of 11 C.

A foggy Friday morning in the Shuswap turns to sunshine in the afternoon with temperatures about 18 C.

Saturday will start out sunny with temperatures about 14 C, turning to rain overnight.

Showers will continue in the Shuswap on Sunday with a high of 11 C.

