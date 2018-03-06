Canadian Youth For Change spokesperson Kieran Grandbois (middle) speaks at Vernon City Hall Saturday to protest for change to improve Vernon’s current homeless situation. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Youth urge compassion for homeless

Small, yet mighty youth group protest in front of Vernon city hall

The homeless situation in Vernon has sparked upset among youth, who are fed up with seeing their fellow citizens suffer.

Canadian Youth For Change protested the treatment of homeless population Saturday in front of city hall.

A small yet mighty group of seven youth turned out, with signs reading: “Protect those in need,” and “No more second-class citizens.”

They even managed to raise some money for the homeless population. While it may not be much, the $12.50 raised marks the start of something bigger, according to the group.

“Our homeless have faced many challenges, the have braved the cold, they have braved the lack of food and they have braved public stigma,” said spokesperson Kieran Grandbois.

“More and more individuals are finding themselves in this position…What has happened to our society?”

The “ludicrous” cost of housing is just one reason, according to Grandbois.

Therefore he urges the provincial government to step up with assistance, as well as the municipal government,

“We need to call on the city to subsidize shelters,” said Grandbois.

In the meantime, he says there is something that each of us can do to help.

“The solution is that these individuals deserve human compassion from all of us.

“We demand an end to second-class citizens.”


jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada Post owes Vancouver Island store owner nearly $30,000 in rent
Next story
Penticton’s airport looking at a multi-million makeover

Just Posted

Three Kelowna residents arrested in Saskatchewan

Three Kelowna residents are facing drug charges after a police investigation in Saskatoon

Waters: Myopic speculation tax could bring down more than house prices

Unintended consequences of the new tax could affect other parts of Kelowna, West Kelowna economies

Father killed before baby shower, Kelowna jury hears

Waylon Jackson was preparing for his youngest child’s baby-shower when the fatal altercation started

Kelowna homelessness fundraiser raises $55,000

The annual Strides to End Homelessness is a fundraiser for Kelowna’s Gospel Mission

Construction starts at Kelowna’s first downtown residential high-rise

The 20-storey Ella tower, at Lawrence Avenue and Ellis Street, will take 21 months to build

UPDATE: Woman arrested following suspicious blaze in West Kelowna

Emergency crews were called to a structure fire on Webber Road, Tuesday morning

Dementia villages offer secured freedom to aging B.C. patients

Alzheimer’s Society predicts 940,000 people will suffer from dementia by 2031

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Nanaimo restaurant owners awarded $1.7M in lawsuit

Supreme Court of B.C. justice finds CRA investigators were gleeful about anticipated prosecution

Canada takes the win at junior curling championship

Langley’s Tyler Tardi and his rink edged Norway 8-7 in an extra end

Canada Post owes Vancouver Island store owner nearly $30,000 in rent

Chris Ellis says Canada Post owes him nearly $30,000 in unpaid rent dating back a few years.

Kelowna’s community calendar

A listing of some events on the Kelowna Capital News community calendar

Letter: Frustrated by school board’s decision

— West Kelowna letter-writer said recent decision by school board will impact students

Police watchdog launches probe into RMCP investigation of Colten Boushie’s death

The 22-year-old was shot on a Saskatchewan farm in 2016

Most Read