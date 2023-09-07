Yukon man arrested after going on rampage in Penticton neighbourhood

22-year-old man took 2x4 to about 20 vehicles and some houses

A 22-year-old man from the Yukon is in custody after taking a 2×4 to numerous vehicles and some homes in a Penticton neighbourhood on Tuesday night, Sept. 5.

Around 8:45 p.m., officers in Penticton responded to multiple reports of a man using a 2×4 piece of plywood to damage parked vehicles along Moosejaw Street.

Juliana Bee took to Facebook to show her smashed windshield. She said around 20 vehicles and house windows were hit.

“Now I have no way to pick my kid up from child care, and there are probably many other people in my neighborhood in similar situations,” she added.

Officers later located the accused, a 22-year-old man from Whitehorse, Yukon.

The man was taken into custody, and held in custody on charges related to mischief and failing to abide by his court-imposed conditions.

“Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of the damage caused,” said Cpl. James Grandy.

Should anyone believe their property was also damaged as a result of this incident, and haven’t yet reported it, they’re encouraged to contact the Penticton RCMP, quoting file 2023-14523.

