Zero tolerance for law breakers in Tulameen this weekend

There will be zero tolerance for law breakers in Tulameen over the long weekend, according to Princeton RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes.

“No warnings,” he told the Spotlight Friday, July 30. “If people don’t get it by now, they are never going to get it.”

Tulameen Days is the community’s largest event of the year, sometimes attracting up to 3,000 visitors.

Hughes said it’s well known that celebrations get out of hand.

Extra members from Kelowna, Penticton and Surrey will support the local detachment over the weekend.

“We’ll be there, and we won’t be leaving,” said Hughes, adding that conservation officers will also be present. Otter Lake will be patrolled by boat for safety checks and checks for impaired operation.

“We want people to have a good time, be safe, and be respectful of their neighbours.”

Hughes stressed that unlawful operations of off road vehicles, and behaviours like riding in the backs of pick up trucks, or in boats on a trailer, will be ticketed.

“And don’t have a fire.”

The detachment has already received complaints from residents in the Tulameen area about unruly behaviour this week.

One gathering of about 200 people near Coalmont was visited, and people were asked to extinguish their propane fires.

The result was “vulgar and aggressive resistance,” he said, acknowledging that not using propane fires is a local directive and request, not a provincial requirement.

Organized events for Tulameen Days include a porch parade, beef barbecue, duck race and Firesmart display.

