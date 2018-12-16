Zero waste grocery store gives back to charity

Zero waste, organic grocery story, Farmbound has a new opening date set.

The grocery that was set to open in Sept. 19 will now be opening in February after a water main broke under the store on Sept. 9. The repair failed Oct. 26 and flooded the building setting the opening even further.

Founder, Jaye Coward is passionate about reducing her carbon footprint and the rest of the Okanagan’s and hopes that her zero waste grocery store will be a step in the right direction. The idea for the store came to her after she ordered take-out one day.

“One day I came home and ordered take-out food, after I was done there was this mountain of packaging. I thought I am one person with one meal, imagine all of the packaging goes in the trash everyday,” said Coward in her video.

Shoppers can bring their own containers to purchase the local and organic farm products or can purchase them in store. The grocery will carry everything from medicinal herbs and essential oils to dairy products, meats, to seasonal fruits and vegetables.

Since the store is delayed, Coward has come up with with a way to give back to a non-profit organization close to her heart. She has partnered with Mamas for Mamas that supports mothers in crisis and provides on-going support to mothers with low-income.

Until the store is open in February, Coward has pledged that half of the money generated from membership fees will be donated to the non-profit in the form of gift cards for the women accessing their services. After they are open one per cent of membership fees will be donated to Mamas for Mamas.

Annual membership is $120 and can be purchased online at www.farmboundzerowaste.com

