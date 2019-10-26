(Thrill the World Kelowna/Facebook)

Zombies to swarm Kelowna’s Stuart Park for Thriller dance

Thrill the World Kelowna invites all for the dance at 3 p.m. Saturday

Zombies are coming to Kelowna Saturday afternoon.

Once again, Thrill the World Kelowna participants are set to take over Stuart Park for a group dance to Michael Jackson’s hit song Thriller.

Dancers are encouraged to dress the part for the dance.

Zombies and ghouls are invited to the park for the dance at precisely 3 p.m., as it says on the Facebook event page.

Kelowna’s Studio9 School of the Arts hosts the event along side Thrill the World Kelowna.

Thrill the World is an international dance event that held across countries all over the world and is organized for the Saturday before Halloween. The event started in 2007 in Toronto.

Dance organizers ask that participants bring food items for the Central Okanagan Food Bank as donations.

READ MORE: Google’s most-searched Halloween costumes of 2019

The Kelowna dance has brought out over 50 or more dancers in past Halloweens.

