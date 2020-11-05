Edward Malone was told his catering service can't operate out of a Rutland commercial kitchen due to zoning restrictions. (True Flavours Inc. - Facebook)

Zoning issues block Kelowna business owner’s dream

Edward Malone has worked hard to work his way up, but a recent setback has been discouraging

The plan was to move into their new commercial kitchen space, unpack their equipment and start their organic, vegan eatery and catering business in a new location.

But instead, within an hour of moving into the space, they were told to pack up again and leave.

True Flavours Inc. owner Edward Malone said it was a full spectrum of emotions in the span of one hour.

Originally, True Flavours operated out of a commercial kitchen in the Mission three days a week. Due to the pandemic, he said he wanted to give people healthy and sustainable options, as well as an incentive to stay home, by conducting online cooking sessions and starting an “online restaurant” where people can have their food delivered and set up at home.

But the demand for their service and food was high and operating for only three days a week wasn’t enough, so Malone and his fiancée decided to look for a new place.

“We had been fighting for months to raise money and to source a location that fit us, that would provide us an opportunity to produce food and to be able to serve the community of the Okanagan,” Malone said.

“We met the greatest landlords of all… and they went above and beyond to make sure we transitioned (into the new space) well.”

But on Monday, Nov. 2, the day he was supposed to get his permit to operate, his application was denied because the new location is under A1 zoning. Under A1 zoning, only an agri-tourism business can operate or a home-based business, not a commercial one like True Flavours.

Malone said city staff told him he either needed to find a new location or he needed to apply for rezoning, which could be a long process. The property True Flavours is trying to secure is not on the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR), meaning he can apply for rezoning through the city.

Wesley Miles, a planning specialist for the City of Kelowna, said the process will take between four to eight months.

“Zoning applications also have to go to council and public hearing. Staff will do an analysis report for council as well but ultimately, it’s up to council to decide,” he said.

“In general, a lot of our agricultural policy leans towards protecting agricultural properties, so their application is unlikely to get support unless there are outstanding circumstances.”

The news was devastating to the couple, who had sold as much of their things as they could to help kickstart the business.

“I’ve sold everything I own that was worth money and have some generous donations made just to secure this location but now because of a zoning issue I can’t operate,” he said.

They had planned to open on Nov. 16 in their new location but now, Malone and his fiancée aren’t sure what their next steps will be.

READ: B.C. seniors suffer from isolation, depression in COVID-19

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

City of Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 case confirmed at Okanagan Mission Secondary School
Next story
Biden needs 1 more battleground state to win the White House

Just Posted

Edward Malone was told his catering service can't operate out of a Rutland commercial kitchen due to zoning restrictions. (True Flavours Inc. - Facebook)
Zoning issues block Kelowna business owner’s dream

Edward Malone has worked hard to work his way up, but a recent setback has been discouraging

Memories.
Morning Start: Our sharpest memories are from early adulthood

Your morning start for Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020

A member of the Okanagan Mission Secondary School community has tested positive for COVID-19. (Google Maps)
COVID-19 case confirmed at Okanagan Mission Secondary School

Interior Health is following up with anyone potentially exposed to the virus

(La Casa photo)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at La Casa resort in West Kelowna

Seven people have tested positive for the virus

(Baptist Housing photo)
Interior Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna seniors’ care home

Two staff members at the Village at Mill Creek have tested positive for the virus

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide update on COVID-19 in Vancouver B.C., Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
335 new cases in B.C.’s COVID-19 infection surge

Three more outbreaks declared in long-term care

Julie Mungall places her painted stones at the Brookside veterans cemetery in Winnipeg, Saturday, October 24, 2020. Mungall is commemorating Remembrance Day by painting poppies and other designs on rocks and hiding them around the city, sometimes in plain sight, for people to pick up and take home with them. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
‘It means so much:’ Families thankful for painted poppy rocks on Remembrance Day

Many who set out to find one of her poppy-painted rocks have a close relationship with Remembrance Day

The Quesnel RCMP is investigating multiple thefts and fraudulent purchases made Oct. 29 in Quesnel and the detention of the suspect by a security guard — which was caught on video and has drawn strong reaction online. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer File Photo)
Investigation underway into security guard and woman in takedown video: Quesnel RCMP

Police are asking the person who took the video and the man who tried to intervene to contact them

Trail police advise that fines for refusing to wear a mask may apply under the Emergency Programs Act. Photo: visuals on Unsplash
One man fined another banned from Trail store for refusing to wear masks indoors

Trail RCMP; Businesses have the right to ask customers to wear face coverings or non-medical masks

A COVID-19 test kit is seen here at Central Peninsula Hospital on April 7, 2020. (Photo by Brian Mazurek/Peninsula Clarion)
15 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

A new community outbreak is also being declared in West Kelowna

Annie a 21.2 lb bear cub showed up at the Stewart-Hyder border this morning and was captured and is now settling in at the Smithers Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter. (Canada Border Services Agency photo)
Bear cub tries to cross U.S.-Canada border, taken to wildlife shelter instead

Angelika Langen said “Annie” is in good health despite being only 21.2 lbs

Counting begins Nov. 6 on mail-in ballots for the 2020 BC provincial election. (Black Press file photo)
B.C. to begin counting mail-in ballots Friday, will take at least 3 days

An estimated 497,000 mail-in ballots were returned by the deadline on Oct. 24

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP say the man driving the stolen truck was killed instantly. Black Press file photo Phil McLachlan
Man steals truck, dies less than an hour later in crash near Princeton

Police suspect high speed involved and victim has not been identified

Most Read