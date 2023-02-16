BC Family Day Office Closure

The Regional District of Central Okanagan office on KLO Road in Kelowna will be closed on Monday, February 20 for the BC Family Day holiday.

During this time, any emergencies involving RDCO water systems should be directed to 250-868-5299.

We look forward to serving you again at 8 a.m. Tuesday, February 21.

Regular curbside garbage and recycling collection will occur for those with Monday pickup. The Westside Residential Waste Disposal and Recycling Centre on Asquith Road in West Kelowna and the North Westside and Traders Cove transfer stations will be open their normal hours on the holiday weekend.

The Environmental Education Centre for the Okanagan in Mission Creek Regional Park will be closed on Monday, February 20.