City of Kelowna

December 15, 2022

Environmental Protection Notice

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ISSUE AN AMENDED OPERATIONAL CERTIFICATE 12218 UNDER THE PROVISIONS OF THE ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT ACT

Take notice that the Director intends, a minimum of 30 days after the date of this publication, to issue an AMENDED

OPERATIONAL CERTIFICATE 12218 to holder City of Kelowna for the Glenmore Landfill located at 2710-2720 John Hindle Drive, Kelowna, BC. The operational certificate was first issued on December 8, 2000 and establishes the minimum operating requirements to discharge residual municipal solid waste to the ground at this landfill.

The land upon which the facility is situated, and the discharge occurs, is:

  • All of Parcel Identification’s (PIDs) 024-353-281, 024-353-329, 024-353-752, 011-843-322, 011-843-331, 011-843-357, 011-843-365, 011-843-373, 011-845-163, 011-843-381 All of PID 029-954-398, 011-843-071, 011-843-187, 011-843-195, 011-843-209, 011-843-217, 011-843-390
  • Part of PID 024-353-302, 029-954-444 within the city of Kelowna.

The amendment authorizes an increase to the annual discharge from 170,000 tonnes per year to 200,000 tonnes per

year and also authorizes the landfill to discharge new types of Contaminated Soil within the landfill footprint, such as

those contaminated with metals. The draft amended operational certificate is in accordance with the approved 2017 Regional District of Central Okanagan Solid Waste Management Plan.

The draft amended Operational Certificate 12218 can be viewed at the landfill office (Tel: 250 469 8880) or via email:

landfill@kelowna.ca.

Any person who may be adversely affected by the proposed amendment and wishes to provide relevant information may,

within 30 days after the date of publishing, send written comments to the Director at Authorizations.South@gov.bc.ca.

The identity of any respondents and the contents of anything submitted in relation to this application will become part of

the public record.

INFO: 250-469-8880 kelowna.ca/landfill

City Hall | 1435 Water Street | Kelowna, BC V1Y 1J4 | 250-469-8500 | kelowna.ca

