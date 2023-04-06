Holiday Closure

City of Kelowna Logo

April 06, 2023

Kelowna City Hall will be closed for the Easter long weekend Friday, April 7 and Monday, April 10. Parkinson Recreation Centre will be open with adjusted holiday hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and open regular weekend hours on Saturday and Sunday (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Glenmore Landfill will be open regular hours throughout the weekend from 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (OgoGrow and GlenGrow compost pick up available until 4 p.m.) The Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery office will be closed Friday and Monday. Cemetery gates are open throughout the weekend from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Residents can access over 100 online services 24/7 at kelowna.ca/onlineservices.

