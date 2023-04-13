Legal Notice Land Act Logo

April 13, 2023

LAND ACT: Notice of Application for a Disposition of Crown Land

Take notice that l/We, Nicholls Earthworks Ltd., from Kelowna, BC, have applied to the British Columbia Ministry of Forests (MOF), Kootenay Boundary Region, for a Licence of Occupation for sand and gravel situated on Provincial Crown Land located in the vicinity of Big White, BC.

MOF invites comments on this application, the Lands File is 4406373.

Written comments concerning this application should be directed to Sr. Authorization Specialist, FOR, Kootenay Boundary Region, at 1902 Theatre Road, Cranbrook, BC VIC 7G1. Comments will be received by MOF up to 30 days after the first day of advertising. MOF may not be able to consider comments received after this date. Please visit the website at http://comment.nrs.gov.bc.ca/ to comment or for more information.

Be advised that any response to this advertisement will be considered part of the public record. Access to these records requires the submission of a Freedom of Information (FOI) request. Visit http://www.gov.bc.ca/freedomofinformation to learn more about FOI submissions.

Map 1
Holiday Closure

