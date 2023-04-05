No: KEL-S-M-132797 Kelowna Registry

In The Supreme Court of British Columbia Between VINCENT JONES Plaintiff ROBIN MARCHAND, SHEENA LEANNE NAUS AND SAMANTHA CLARK Defendants ADVERTISEMENT

To: The Defendant Robin Marchand

TAKE NOTICE THAT on March 29, 2023, an order was made for service on you of a Notice of Civil Claim issued from the Kelowna Registry of the Supreme Court of British Columbia in proceeding number KEL-S-M-132797 by way of this advertisement.

In the proceeding, the Plaintiff claims the following relief against you: general damages, special damages, interest, and costs related to a motor vehicle crash that occurred on July 9, 2019, in Kelowna, British Columbia.

You must file a Response to Civil Claim within 28 days after the publication of this advertisement failing which further proceedings, including judgment, may be taken against you without notice to you.

You may obtain, from the Kelowna Registry, at 1355 Water Street, Kelowna, British Columbia, a copy of the Notice of Civil Claim and the order providing for service by this advertisement.

This advertisement is placed by the Plaintiff whose address for service is 1385 Ellis Street, Kelowna, BC, V1Y 1Z9.