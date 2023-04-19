Notice of Family Claim – Catherine Maria Vandersman

Form F11 (Rule 6-4 (3)) Court File No: 059923 Court Registri: Kamloops In the Supreme Court of British Columbia Claimant: Catherine Maria Vandersman a.k.a. Catherine Maria Jackson a.k.a. Catherine Maria Miller Respondent: Thomas Miller NOTICE FOR PUBLICATION [Rule 21-1 of the Supreme Court Family Rules applies to all forms.]

To: Thomas Miller

TAKE NOTICE THAT on 17/Oct/2022 an order was made for service on you of a notice of family claim issued from the Kamloops Registry of the Supreme Court of British Columbia in family law case number 59923 by way of this advertisement.

In the family law case, the Claimant claims the following relief against you: divorce.

You must file a Response to Family Claim within 30 days after the date of the publication of this notice, failing which further proceedings may be taken against you without notice to you.

You may obtain a copy of the Notice of Family Claim and the order for service by advertisement from the Kamloops Court Registry, located at 455 Columbia Street, Kamloops, BC V2C 6K4.

Catherine Maria Vandersman a.k.a. Catherine Maria Jackson a.k.a. Catherine Maria Miller Name of party

Address for Service:

c/o #300 – 180 Seymour Street Kamloops, BC V2C 2E3 Fax: (250) 374-1144

Email: service@morellichertkow.com