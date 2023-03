IN THE MATTER OF THE BANKRUPTCY OF FIREWEED EXPRESS LTD.

NOTICE OF FIRST MEETING OF CREDITORS (Section 102(4))

Notice is herby given that Fireweed Express Ltd. of Kelowna, B.C. made an assignment in Bankruptcy on the 13th day of March 2023. The first meeting of creditors will be held on the 28th day of March 2023, at 3:30pm at 306-2755 Tutt Street, Kelowna, B.C.

Trustee

306-2755 Tutt Street

Kelowna, B.C. V1Y 0G1

778-484-9933