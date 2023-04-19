Legal Notice Logo

April 19, 2023

POSSESSORY REPAIRERS LIEN

Take notice that under the REPAIRERS LIEN ACT BC, Canadian Bailiff Services Ltd. On behalf of FIRST TRUCK CENTRE KELOWNA has seized a 2013 FREIGHTLINER M2 VIN: 1FVACXDU7DHBY1050 from Arundel Capital Corporation (Lessor) and Stephen Gitome (Lessee) for the indebtedness of $21,458.21. That unless the full amount of arrears and any and all related fees for seizure and sale are paid by no later than Noon Wednesday May 3, 2023.

Sale will take place at Canadian Bailiff Services Ltd.

10 – 9556 195th Street, Surrey, B.C. Ph: (778)298-9600.

