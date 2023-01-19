Public Meeting – February 2023

Tentatively Scheduled for Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 8:30 a.m.

Woodhaven Boardroom, 1450 KLO Road, Kelowna BC

Streaming online: rdco.com/agenda

What is it for?

Site Map

Lot A, Section 26, Township 29, SDYD Plan KAP64676

A proposal to consider a Temporary Use Permit to allow for four self-contained, short-term dwelling units within a single

family home.

4675 June Springs Rd. (File: TUP-22-03)

For more information

A copy of the proposal is available electronically at rdco.com/agenda or at the offices of the RDCO Planning Services during the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (excluding statutory holidays) from the date of this notice, up to and including the public meeting.

Opportunity for Public Comment

You can provide written comment on the proposal to Corporate Services from the date of this notice up to 4 p.m. the day before the meeting. Public representation to the Board must include your name and civic address.

1450 KLO Road, Kelowna, BC

Planning Services: 250-469-6227 | planning@rdco.com

Corporate Services: 250-763-4918 | corporate.officer@rdco.com