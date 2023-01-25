City of West Kelowna

January 25, 2023

Public Notice: Information Session

You’re invited!

INFORMATION SESSION

The City of West Kelowna is hosting an in-person Information Session on the Official Community Plan and the Transportation Master Plan. Your input will finalize our long term plans to help shape our West Kelowna.

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Mount Boucherie Secondary School

Multi-purpose Room 2

Can’t make it in-person? Visit us online at OurWK.ca.

Phase 2 of the Transportation Master Plan (TMP) Update and Phase 4 of the Official Community Plan (OCP) Update are now open for public feedback.

Feedback open until Feb. 7, 2023.

