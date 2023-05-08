Public Notice – Public Information Session: Development & Rezoning Proposal

|
Troika Management Corp is hosting:
Public Information Session:
Development & Rezoning Proposal for 1459 Gordon Dr.
Tuesday, May 23rd, 2023
3:00 – 7:00 pm
302-554 Leon Ave. Kelowna, BC V1Y 6J6
Application number: Z23-0022
