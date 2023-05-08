Troika Management Corp Logo

May 08, 2023

Public Notice – Public Information Session: Development & Rezoning Proposal

Troika Management Corp is hosting:

Public Information Session:

Development & Rezoning Proposal for 1459 Gordon Dr.

Tuesday, May 23rd, 2023

3:00 – 7:00 pm

302-554 Leon Ave. Kelowna, BC V1Y 6J6

Application number: Z23-0022

