Public Notice: Recycling Pop-Ups

POP-UPS
Saturdays, 10 am until 2 pm
Corner of Main Street & Hill Road, Lake Country
March 25, April 22, May 27, June 24, July 22, Aug 26, Sept 23
At these depots, free of charge you can drop off your:
- Glass bottles and jars
- Styrofoam packaging (white or coloured)
- Plastic bags and overwrap
- Other fl exible plastic packaging
- Electronics
*Household/residential recycling only
Staff will be on hand to answer all your questions on recycling how to’s.
For more info visit rdco.com/recycle or call the Regional Waste Reduction Office at