RE: Westbank First Nation Forest Stewardship Plan Amendment and Extension – Public Review

Westbank First Nation wishes to inform you of the public review period for the amendment and the extension of the 2018-2023 Forest Stewardship Plan (FSP) for the Westbank First Nation Community Forest (CFA) K1P and Replaceable Forest License (RFL) A91134.

The FSP will continue to have three Forest Development Units (FDUs): the Westbank FDU located west of Peachland and West Kelowna; the Derickson FDU in the vicinity of Highway 33 north of Big White; and the West Kettle FDU west of the West Kettle River and south of Big White road between Highway 33 and Big White Ecological Reserve.

The FSP outlines the resource values and management strategies for those values associated with these licences. The FSP is consistent with the applicable Acts, Regulations and Higher Level Plans.

Prior to approval by the Ministry of Forest Lands and Natural Resources Operations, the FSP is available for review and comment by First Nations, the public and resource users until April 30th 2023. Comments received after this date may not be included in this plan but will be considered for future planning.

The FSP may be viewed at the office of Ntityix Resources LP at #102-3480 Carrington Rd. Westbank weekdays from 8:30 to 4:30 pm. Or you can view the FSP and maps on our website www.ntityixresources.com

If you would like to review the proposed plan or if you have any comments or questions regarding any of the activities on the Community Forest or Replaceable Forest License, please do not hesitate to contact Damon Lawrence at 250-768-5617 or e-mail dlawrence@ntityix.com or Dave Gill at 250-768-5617 or e-mail dgill@ntityix.com