RECOVERY SALE – Gemm Diesel Ltd.

RECOVERY SALE

2012 HINO BOX VAN VIN#2AYNF8JT3C3S13204 403,610 KMS $1,238.54 owing, plus storage fees of $7,480

Is to be sold under the provisions of the repairer’s lien act between Gemm Diesel Ltd. and Ryan P. Lee and 1215316 B.C. Ltd. (debtors)

Sale will occur after the 18th day of August 2023 at Gemm Diesel Ltd. 355 Edwards Road Kelowna B.C. SEALED BIDS will be accepted UNTIL NOON September 1, 2023 ATTENTION: CHRIS KRAFT

To schedule a viewing, call 250-491-3200

ask for Brandon Maidment or Geoff Dowson