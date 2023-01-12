Tree Chipping

December 26 to January 31

Kelowna:

Ben Lee Park, off Houghton Road

Behind the Capital News Centre (on the Lequime

ring road)

Glenmore Landfill (3 tree limit) • 7:30am-4:45pm • Closed Dec. 25, 26 & Jan. 1

West Kelowna:

Residential Waste Disposal Centre on Asquith Road

Fri-Mon 7:30am-3:50pm • Closed Dec. 25 & Jan. 1

Lake Country:

Jack Seaton Park parking lot at 1950 Camp Road

Free drop-off at all locations (until January 31, 2023)

Please remove all decorations, tinsel and bags used for transporting the tree

For info visit rdco.com/recycle