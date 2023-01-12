Tree Chipping

December 26 to January 31
Kelowna:
- Ben Lee Park, off Houghton Road
- Behind the Capital News Centre (on the Lequime
- ring road)
- Glenmore Landfill (3 tree limit) • 7:30am-4:45pm • Closed Dec. 25, 26 & Jan. 1
West Kelowna:
Residential Waste Disposal Centre on Asquith Road
Fri-Mon 7:30am-3:50pm • Closed Dec. 25 & Jan. 1
Lake Country:
Jack Seaton Park parking lot at 1950 Camp Road
Free drop-off at all locations (until January 31, 2023)
Please remove all decorations, tinsel and bags used for transporting the tree
For info visit rdco.com/recycle