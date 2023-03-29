Legal Notice Logo

March 29, 2023

Unpaid Services – Chaplin Business Consulting & Development

Chaplin Business Consulting & Development owes Williams Machinery $1,198.40 for services on a 2012 Bobcat T770 which will be sold on April 10, 2023, at Williams Machinery, 174 Adams Rd, Kelowna, BC

Previous story
Regional District News

Just Posted

West Kelowna Councillor Rick de Jong. (Photo/City of West Kelowna video)
Traffic issues a concern for West Kelowna councillor during construction

Kelowna native and Humboldt Broncos goaltender Jared Picklyk has been suspended for the rest of the SJHL season. (@hockeyaddicts/Twitter)
Kelowna goaltender suspended for rest of SJHL season after refusing breath screening

Jo-Anne Donovan, 57, who was found deceased near her Kamloops home at the Warren’s Trailer Court on March 22. An autopsy has declared her death a homicide. (Jo-Anne Donovan/Facebook)
Autopsy confirms missing Kamloops woman’s death was a homicide

Fire sparked in a Wendy’s bathroom on March 28. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Bathroom fire causes evacuation of Kelowna Wendy’s

Pop-up banner image