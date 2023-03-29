Unpaid Services – Chaplin Business Consulting & Development

Chaplin Business Consulting & Development owes Williams Machinery $1,198.40 for services on a 2012 Bobcat T770 which will be sold on April 10, 2023, at Williams Machinery, 174 Adams Rd, Kelowna, BC
