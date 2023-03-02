WAREHOUSEMAN’S LIEN SALE – Mario’s Towing Ltd.

Individuals or Companies listed below, take notice that Mario’s Towing Ltd., 3015 Sexsmith Rd., Kelowna BC, claims a lien pursuant to the WAREHOUSEMAN’S LIEN ACT R.S.B.C. 1979 CA427 and amendment thereto, on your vehicles listed below. If the amount owed is not sooner paid, the below vehicles will be sold on/after March 16th, 2023 to recover the amount owed, plus the cost of sale.

James Holmes 2013 Ford Escape VIN 1FMCU9J99DUA75499 Amount Owing $8,736.35 James Lakey 2013 Jeep Wrangler VIN 1C4AJWAG4DL656822 Amount Owing $14,585.55 Kelly Herman 2016 Nissan Murano VIN 5N1AZ2MH2GN113138 Amount Owing $3,811.85 James Bennett/Scotia Dealer Advantage INC 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage VIN ML32A4HJ4EH020015 Amount Owing $9,660.38 Jack Vida-Blue 2012 Ford F350 VIN 1FT8W3BT3CEA52157 Amount Owing $7,524.57 Blaine Garland 2014 Ram 1500 VIN 1C6RR7GT2ES425311 Amount Owing $ 16,789.91 Howard Shane 2019 Honda MC VIN MLHMD442XK5200234 Amount Owing $4,345.58 John Floyd 2005 F250 VIN 1FTSW21P75EB84107 Amount Owing $16,325.89