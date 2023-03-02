Legal Notice Warehouse Lien Act Logo

March 02, 2023

WAREHOUSEMAN’S LIEN SALE – Mario’s Towing Ltd.

Individuals or Companies listed below, take notice that Mario’s Towing Ltd., 3015 Sexsmith Rd., Kelowna BC, claims a lien pursuant to the WAREHOUSEMAN’S LIEN ACT R.S.B.C. 1979 CA427 and amendment thereto, on your vehicles listed below. If the amount owed is not sooner paid, the below vehicles will be sold on/after March 16th, 2023 to recover the amount owed, plus the cost of sale.

James Holmes

2013 Ford Escape

VIN 1FMCU9J99DUA75499

Amount Owing $8,736.35

James Lakey

2013 Jeep Wrangler

VIN 1C4AJWAG4DL656822

Amount Owing $14,585.55

Kelly Herman

2016 Nissan Murano

VIN 5N1AZ2MH2GN113138

Amount Owing $3,811.85

James Bennett/Scotia Dealer

Advantage INC

2014 Mitsubishi Mirage

VIN ML32A4HJ4EH020015

Amount Owing $9,660.38

Jack Vida-Blue

2012 Ford F350

VIN 1FT8W3BT3CEA52157

Amount Owing $7,524.57

Blaine Garland

2014 Ram 1500

VIN 1C6RR7GT2ES425311

Amount Owing $ 16,789.91

Howard Shane

2019 Honda MC

VIN MLHMD442XK5200234

Amount Owing $4,345.58

John Floyd

2005 F250

VIN 1FTSW21P75EB84107

Amount Owing $16,325.89

