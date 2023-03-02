WAREHOUSEMAN’S LIEN SALE – Mario’s Towing Ltd.

Individuals or Companies listed below, take notice that Mario’s Towing Ltd., 3015 Sexsmith Rd., Kelowna BC, claims a lien pursuant to the WAREHOUSEMAN’S LIEN ACT R.S.B.C. 1979 CA427 and amendment thereto, on your vehicles listed below. If the amount owed is not sooner paid, the below vehicles will be sold on/after March 16th, 2023 to recover the amount owed, plus the cost of sale.
James Holmes
2013 Ford Escape
VIN 1FMCU9J99DUA75499
Amount Owing $8,736.35
James Lakey
2013 Jeep Wrangler
VIN 1C4AJWAG4DL656822
Amount Owing $14,585.55
Kelly Herman
2016 Nissan Murano
VIN 5N1AZ2MH2GN113138
Amount Owing $3,811.85
James Bennett/Scotia Dealer
Advantage INC
2014 Mitsubishi Mirage
VIN ML32A4HJ4EH020015
Amount Owing $9,660.38
Jack Vida-Blue
2012 Ford F350
VIN 1FT8W3BT3CEA52157
Amount Owing $7,524.57
Blaine Garland
2014 Ram 1500
VIN 1C6RR7GT2ES425311
Amount Owing $ 16,789.91
Howard Shane
2019 Honda MC
VIN MLHMD442XK5200234
Amount Owing $4,345.58
John Floyd
2005 F250
VIN 1FTSW21P75EB84107
Amount Owing $16,325.89