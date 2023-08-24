WAREHOUSE’S LIEN SALE – Mario’s Towing Ltd.

WAREHOUSE’S LIEN SALE

Individuals or Companies listed below, take notice that Mario’s Towing Ltd., 3015 Sexsmith Rd., Kelowna BC, claims a lien pursuant to the WAREHOUSEMAN’S LIEN ACT R.S.B.C. 1979 CA427 and amendment thereto, on your vehicles listed below. If the amount owed is not sooner paid, the below vehicles will be sold on/after September 1st, 2023 to recover the amount owed, plus the cost of sale.

Co-Operators Insurance

2017 F350

VIN 1FT8W3BT2HED97171

Amount Owing $7123.35

0974083 B.C.LTD.

2020 Chevrolet 1500 VIN 1GCPYFEL7LZ375168

Amount Owing $11088.49

Lonnie Schlenker

2017 Toyota Rav 4

VIN 2T3BFREVXHW623682

Amount Owing $5807.04

Paul Panegyuk/TD Auto

2014 Nissan Rogue VIN 5N1AT2MV6EC818153

Amount Owing $4539.15

Megan De Goede

2006 Ram 3500

VIN 3D7LX38C46G151118

Amount Owing $6539.69

Jade Graham

2010 Ram 1500

VIN 1D7RV1CT2AS188987

Amount Owing $8207.12

Christopher Wirick

2003 Chevrolet 2500 VIN 1GCHK23173F204244

Amount Owing $5232.73