WAREHOUSE’S LIEN SALE – Mario’s Towing Ltd.

WAREHOUSE’S LIEN SALE
Individuals or Companies listed below, take notice that Mario’s Towing Ltd., 3015 Sexsmith Rd., Kelowna BC, claims a lien pursuant to the WAREHOUSEMAN’S LIEN ACT R.S.B.C. 1979 CA427 and amendment thereto, on your vehicles listed below. If the amount owed is not sooner paid, the below vehicles will be sold on/after September 1st, 2023 to recover the amount owed, plus the cost of sale.
Co-Operators Insurance
2017 F350
VIN 1FT8W3BT2HED97171
Amount Owing $7123.35
0974083 B.C.LTD.
2020 Chevrolet 1500 VIN 1GCPYFEL7LZ375168
Amount Owing $11088.49
Lonnie Schlenker
2017 Toyota Rav 4
VIN 2T3BFREVXHW623682
Amount Owing $5807.04
Paul Panegyuk/TD Auto
2014 Nissan Rogue VIN 5N1AT2MV6EC818153
Amount Owing $4539.15
Megan De Goede
2006 Ram 3500
VIN 3D7LX38C46G151118
Amount Owing $6539.69
Jade Graham
2010 Ram 1500
VIN 1D7RV1CT2AS188987
Amount Owing $8207.12
Christopher Wirick
2003 Chevrolet 2500 VIN 1GCHK23173F204244
Amount Owing $5232.73