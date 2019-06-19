June 19, 2019

With great sadness and heavy hearts we announce the passing of our mother Aileen. Aileen is survived by her daughter Jeneve (Wayne), son Roy, grandchildren Kristian (Sarah) Johnson, Matthew Johnson and Mitchell Hawes, great grandchildren Eva and Daniel Johnson. Also survived by sister Nan Shaw, nephews Robin (Isobel) Shaw and Ross (Jill) Hunter and their families in Scotland. In Canada, sister -in-law Ann Hawes, nephew Jim (Mary) Hawes, nieces Cheryl (David), Melanie (Ken) and their families. Aileen is predeceased by her parents James and Jeanie Watson, her loving husband Vern, brother Peter, sisters Elsie and Jean, brother-in laws Jim Hawes, Bill Shaw and Bert Hunter. Mom arrived in Edmonton, Alberta as a war bride from Scotland on May 24, 1946 to a new life in Canada with Vern. She deeply loved her family, friends and her homeland Scotland. Thank you to Janet and Jeff Hastings for the countless hours of help at her homes and Nancy Campbell and Lorraine, who were part of her extended family. The family also wishes to extend a deep gratitude to Dr. Carver and staff, the Spring Valley care givers and the community nurses for the exceptional care shown to Aileen. In lieu of flowers donations to either the Heart & Stroke Foundation, TB Vets, BC Lung Association or to the Red Cross in memory of Aileen would be appreciated. Inurnment will take place on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 1 pm at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, 2850 Dry Valley Road, Kelowna where both Vern and Alena will be laid to rest. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com