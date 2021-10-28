It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of Doug Samuel Stranaghan. He was the oldest of two boys, born on May 20, 1933 in Kelowna, BC to Ellen and Wally Stranaghan. After graduating from Rutland High School, he met and married his loving wife, Janet, of 68 years.

Doug began his career in 1954 where he owned and operated a successful tire business that continued long after he retired. For everyone that knew Doug, it only makes sense that his life’s legacy had something to do with cars. When his career turned into a passionate hobby, Doug spent years tinkering with old collectable tractors, trucks and cars — you may have even seen him proudly showing off his favourite Diamond T in the local parades!

During his retirement, Doug spent his days golfing in the Okanagan, catching up with friends and family over coffee and going on annual gold panning vacations with his brother-in-law, Bob. He and Janet also enjoyed travelling around in their motorhome and spending the winter months in sunny Arizona.

Doug was loving husband to Janet, a beloved father to Linda (Russ), Larry (Debra) and Bruce (Penny) and a wonderful grandfather to 7 grandchildren, Tina (Allison), Alana, Christopher (forever missed), Brayden (Tanna), Taylor, Justine (Adam) and Allie, along with 3 great-grandchildren.

To all his friends and family, he will be fondly remembered as “Grandpa Doug”, a jokester, a dog-lover, a successful entrepreneur and a devoted husband and family man. Doug’s charisma, humour, and kind-heartedness has touched so many lives. He will be deeply missed.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date to honor Doug.

Until we meet again, “see you in the funnies”. Obituary