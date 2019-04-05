December 25, 1923 – April 5, 2019

Born December 25, 1923 in Calgary, Alberta, the youngest daughter of Frederick and Lily Watson, a Christmas gift that kept on giving over the next 95 years.

Throughout her years, she had many close friendships, travelled to Europe, Australia, Hawaii and many other warm destinations that she loved.

Elizabeth worked in retail, first for Eatons and then Sears. She especially enjoyed the shoe department and had a talent for high fashion.

After she retired, she moved to Kelowna and volunteered at Kelowna General Hospital’s giftshop and helped with many of the fundraising “walks”. She took up golf, played bridge, and continued to travel.

Fiercely independent she was able to live in her home and continue the many activities that she loved right up to the last month before her passing.

Predeceased by her parents, her older sisters, Madge Aikenhead and Muriel Broadhurst. A great sorrow in her life was the passing of her eldest son Dale Cheney and her great granddaughter Cora Cheney. Survived by daughter Brenda Spilak (Vince) and granddaughter Ashley, son Darryl Cheney (Wendy), sister-in-law Sharon Cheney and grandsons Christopher and Ryan Cheney, great grandsons Joel, Cameron, Lucas, and Cole Cheney, nephew Ian Aikenhead (Cathy) and great nephews Alexis and Jay.

No service by request.

Donations can be made to the SPCA in memory of her furry companion of many years Rico.

Condolences may be expressed by visiting Everdenrust.com

Everden Rust Funeral Services & Cremation