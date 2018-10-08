Glenda Hazel Wielgosz (nee Graham)

October 8, 2018

Glenda passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family in Kelowna on October 8, 2018 at the age of 76.

She is survived by husband Ed, children: Diane (Rod) Berreth, Troy (Jody) Wielgosz, Twyla (Trevor) Hardham, Travis (Sara) Wielgosz, grandchildren, Ashley, Sydney, Kelly, Stacy, Ashley (Wade), Samuel, Lorien, Ashley (Kurt), Alec, Lexi, Sam, Eli, Zach, Noah, 6 great grandchildren Parker and Faith, Jackson, Aidan, Layla, Ryder, brother Grant and nephew Ronnie, Brian (Elaine) nieces Tara, Lisa, Krista and brother in law Bernie (Mary). Glenda was predeceased by her brother Wayne Graham.

To the greatest mom, wife, sister, grandma and friend that anyone could ever wish for. Her unconditional love was a light that shone so bright, it impacted everyone she touched. Her unwavering faith is a legacy for generations to come.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:30 pm Friday October 12, 2018 at Everden Rust Funeral Services, 1910 Windsor Road.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in honour of her grandson Alec, to the Rick Hansen Foundation 300-3820 Cessna Drive Richmond, BC Canada V7B 0A2.

Condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.everdenrust.com . “It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later…”.

Everden Rust Funeral Services