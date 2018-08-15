April 26, 1922 – August 15, 2018

Harriet Judith Pederson (nee Hagen) was born in Hagen, SK on April 26, 1922. She passed away peacefully at the Kelowna Hospice House on August 15, 2018 at the age of 96.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 24, 2018 at 1:00 pm at Christ Lutheran Church, 2091 Gordon Drive, Kelowna BC with Pastor Ron Sedo officiating.

The family requests that memorial donations be made in memory of Harriet to the Kelowna Hospice House, 2035 Ethel St., Kelowna, BC V1Y 2Z6.

For details or to send condolences to the family, please visit www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.

Springfield Funeral Home