Isabella Andrews

July 25, 1931 – September 27, 2018

Passed away on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at the age of 87. Predeceased by her loving husband Robert and survived by her son Douglas (Yvonne) of Kelowna and their son Ethan as well as Mackenzie and Jamie, children of eldest son James (deceased).

Isabella was a loving wife and mother who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. She was born in Edinburgh, Scotland on July 25, 1931 and moved to Canada in 1970 with her family. Robert and Isabella moved to Kelowna from Langley, BC, following Robert’s retirement in 1996 where they continued their passion for golfing.

The family wishes to thank all the staff at Brandt’s Creek Mews for taking care of Isabella over the last five years.

At Isabella’s request there will be no service.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.

