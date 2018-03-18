Joan Burns

Oct 6, 1931 – Mar 18, 2018

Joan was born on October 6, 1931 in Liverpool England, the first of Bob and Phyllis Hignett’s nine children. Joan grew up in the Old Swan neighbourhood of Liverpool where she attended St. Anne’s C.E. school on Prescot Road for seven years. The day war was declared young Joan was evacuated to nearby Wales, along with thousands of other English school children, away from the busy port city which was the target of heavy bombardment by German air raids.

Joan was billeted so close to Liverpool she could hear the German bombers flying overhead on their way to bomb Liverpool where her parents remained. During one of these raids an incendiary bomb, used to light fires to direct the German bombers, came through the roof of her parents home.

After the war she cycled with her boyfriend, Doug Burns, also from Liverpool to Wales on day trips. The two married on November 29th 1952 in St. Annes Church one street over form her home on St Ives Grove. In 1954 the young couple emigrated with their baby son Alan to Calgary. The young couple had $50 dollars to their names when they arrived by train in Calgary where Doug, a journeyman painter, started work the day after they arrived. The two eventually settled in a new home in Westgate where they had a second son Gary in 1960.

Doug and Joan bought a cabin on Chestermere lake in 1962 for $450. The family enjoyed many summers on the lake where they became the first permanent residents when they built a home there in 1976.

Doug and Joan became Canadian citizens on December 3, 1970. Joan worked at the Bay for many years. After retiring the couple moved to West Kelowna in1995 where they continued to spend their time on and around the lake from their home on Gallately Bay.

Joan is predeceased by her husband Doug and by her sisters Bobbi, Phyllis and Doreen. She is survived by her sisters Brenda and Gina, and her brothers Ken, John and Robert as well as her sons Alan and Gary, their wives Pat and Donna and grandchildren Jessica, Robyn, Jack and Henry.

Joan and Doug liked to travel to sunny climates when they could and they made many trips back to Liverpool to visit family. Joan loved to socialize with her many friends and she’ll be remembered for her easy and frequent laughter.

She passed away peacefully on March 18th at Lakeview Lodge in West Kelowna B.C.