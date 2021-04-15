It is with a heavy heart we share the passing of Joel Eugene Young.

Joel left his body Wednesday morning surrounded by his loving wife Linda and his daughter Marissa. He is survived by his three sons Craig, Brent (Colleen) and Scott (Keely); as well as his younger brother Daryl (Monic) and their children; grandchildren Alex, Joseph and Ava Rose; and step-children Chad (Tami), Troy (Sonia), Amber; and step-grandson Camden.

Born and raised in Regina, Saskatchewan, Joel lived his life to the fullest. He had a successful career working for the Government of Canada and traveled overseas to many different countries during that time. After his 30+ year career, he retired and dedicated himself to helping local entrepreneurs create their businesses.

During the latter part of his life, he moved to the Okanagan Valley where he spent his days admiring the beautiful landscapes, writing articles in the Daily Courier, leading the Entrepreneurship Society and enjoying his retirement.

Joel loved connecting with his community, sharing his business expertise and helping people along his path. He touched many lives and his presence and leadership will be deeply missed.

