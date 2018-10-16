Kenneth Allan Edward Materi

October 16, 2018

Ken passed away on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at the age of 76. He is survived by his daughters Diana Materi-Lemieux (Jack Lemieux) whom he lived with for the past 10 years, and Melissa Materi; sons Eric Materi and Michael Materi; and grandchildren Britney Mills and Alyssa Mills. Predeceased by loving wife Susanne Materi, brother Robert Materi, sister Eleanor Rabbitt, mother Emilia Materi and father Leonard Materi.

A Private Family Service will be held at the Lemieux residence as per Ken’s request.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the KGH Foundation.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.

Springfield Funeral Home