December 8, 1938 – June 16, 2022

Leander John Wegleitner was born December 8, 1938, in Fulda, Saskatchewan to Frank and Agnes (née Pollreis) Wegleitner, their only child. Predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Carol Anne (née Watson), in 2008, Lea passed away peacefully at the age of 83 surrounded by family.

Lea is survived by his four children, Donna (Nick) Toulmin of Sooke, BC, Dean Wegleitner of the Dominican Republic, Lynn (Dean) Best of Red Deer, AB, & Michael (Nicole) Wegleitner of Vancouver, BC; nine grandchildren: Trevor, Grant, Marc, Kayla, Tyson, Gunnar, Teah, Kade, & Lexi; and four great-grandchildren: Aliza, Mason, Avery Wegleitner & Tage Toulmin.

Lea dedicated 23 years to the Kelowna Fire Department and an additional 20 years to the City of Kelowna as Occupational Health Safety Supervisor. He also assumed the role as coordinator for the Provincial Emergency Program B.C. and Red Cross Search and Rescue. He was often found volunteering with St. John Ambulance, attending local events such as triathlons and concerts, or teaching first aid courses. Lea was heavily involved with Kelowna Minor Hockey for many years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the BC Professional Fire Fighters Association Burn Fund at burnfund.org.

A Funeral Service was held June 15, 2022, at Springfield Funeral Home. A private interment will take place at a future date at the Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery. To view a recording of the service or send the family condolences, please visit his obituary page at www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.

Springfield Funeral HomeObituary