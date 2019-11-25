At the age of 93, Leonard passed away peacefully in his sleep at Sun Pointe Village in Kelowna. Leonard is survived by his 5 children, Vern (Lourdes), Ken (Barb), Sharon (Glenn), Fred (Cindy), Shirley (Rick), 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, one sister Beatrice (Ralph) and one brother Ken, (Joan). Leonard was predeceased by his loving wife Rosie in 2017, and daughter Florence in 2014, and sister Irene 1938, Lenora 1989 and Violet 1998. Leonard has lived a full life. He had many ministries as Pastor in hospice and nursing homes, missionary support etc. He was also proud of the time he spent in the B.C. Foster Parent Association. Leonard was a rancher and farmer and an avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting and fishing etc. Leonard was the author of two books, “Pass the potatoes please” and “I am my brother’s Keeper” which recounts stories from his life and ministries. The family would like to thank Sun Pointe Village for their loving care of Leonard. Interment will be at the Rock Creek Cemetery and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.everdenrust.com

