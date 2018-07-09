July 9, 2018

Leslie Samuel Gordon Osborne, known to all as Gordon L. Osborne, passed away at the age of 76 at home as he had wished on July 9th, 2018 surrounded by his wife and two daughters.

Gord leaves behind his loving wife of 53 years, Pat; daughters Sherrie Horton (Andy) and Debbie Osborne (Bob Rindfleisch); and his greatest joys: granddaughters Emily and Olivia.

Gord was born and raised in Victoria, B.C. He attended U-Vic where he received his teaching degree. Gord taught for 34 years, spending 29 of those at Rutland Senior Secondary as a counsellor. He always loved his job because every day brought different challenges. Gord was known as ‘Mr. O’ or ‘Oz’ to many at school.

He retired in 1999 and then enjoyed traveling with family, lots of good books, his yard and the company of his friends. He will be remembered for his humour and quick wit.

Gord wanted to thank Dr. S. Baxter, his oncologist, as well as all of the nurses and volunteers at the Cancer Clinic. He also wanted to thank Dr. J. Verhelst and all of the palliative team who cared for him.

At Gord’s request, there will be no funeral. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the B.C. Cancer Foundation PET/CT Scanner program in Kelowna, www.bccancerfoundation.com/PET-CT, or to the charity of your choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.

Springfield Funeral Home