March 13, 1926 – July 27, 2023

In loving memory ~

LeWanda Nadine (Hillis) Lee was born in Amistad, New Mexico, on March 13, 1926. A true pioneer woman. Nadine passed away in Smithers, B.C., on July 27, 2023, at the age of 97, surrounded by her family. She is predeceased by her husband Robert Lee, daughter Sharon Hamilton and great-grandson Steven Lee.

Nadine leaves behind a true legacy. Three children, Larry Lee, Dennis Lee and Roberta Cox; thirteen grandchildren, Randy, Tammie, Christi, Sara, Shannon, Wendy, Tracey, Debbie, Beckie, Robert, Donna, Bill, and Sherry; twenty-three great-grandchildren, Derek, Misty, Branden, Michael, James, Joshua, Nichole, Jordyn, Morgan, Jayne, Matthew, Emily, Jacob, Nathan, Lucy, Oriana, Daniel, Danica, Kaitlyn, Matt, Emmeline, and Sopheilla; and two great-great-grandchildren; Charlee and Bryar.

On June 7, 1967, Nadine and her husband moved to Smithers, B.C., with their youngest daughter. Together they started a very successful construction business, Mizar Enterprises Ltd. They built many homes and businesses throughout the Bulkley Valley.

In 1985 Nadine and Robert Lee started a new chapter of their life and retired to spend time in both Peachland, B.C., and Yuma, AZ. They enjoyed many years there and in Kelowna. In December 2007, after 65 years of marriage, Robert Lee passed away. Nadine continued living in Kelowna, B.C., until 2019, which is when she moved back to Smithers.

Nadine’s favourite pastimes were sewing, bowling, playing bridge and golfing, but her biggest passion was her family. In Smithers, she lived in her own home close to family and friends. Playing bridge at the bridge club or at home was her favourite pastime. She enjoyed life. When you went to visit you could almost always be sure to add a piece or two onto the current puzzle she was working on. She lived a full life and loved to share her stories. What adventures to hear! Like a book you never want to put down.

LeWanda Nadine (Hillis) Lee, daughter, wife, aunt, mom, grandma, great grandma, and great-great grandma. They were large shoes to fill, yet she did it with integrity, honesty, and love. She is our matriarch. She is the rock that withstood the ever-changing tides that would confront this family. She taught her family the value of wisdom, love, strength, and courage. She was always there to encourage us to be and do the best we could be. She loved us unconditionally.

LeWanda Nadine lives on forever in her family…. her Legacy!

Obituary