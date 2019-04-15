April 21, 1922 – April 15, 2019

Mae was born April 21, 1922 in Balcarres, SK and passed away peacefully at the Village of Mill Creek in Kelowna, BC on April 15, 2019 just short of her 97th birthday. She is survived by her daughter Sherry Bernal-Cranston, her grandson Markus Bernal and great granddaughter Faye Bernal. She was predeceased by her husband Jim and her son Donald.

Mae and Jim loved to travel; having been on every continent except Antarctica. She and Jim retired to Kelowna in 1985 where she enjoyed travelling, square dancing and her crafting hobby. She will be remembered for her strong character and her gift of hospitality. She will be missed by those who knew and loved her.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of BC,www.alzheimer.ca. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting; www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.

