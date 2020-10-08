1948-2020 ~ Dear Friends, Merv, the love of my life, has decided to “go see for himself” after a five year battle with cancer. We have filled those days with gratitude, adventure and love.

Merv was a kind, compassionate loving man. As an artist, he lived his passion and mentored others. His extraordinary work can be viewed at www.mervbrandel.ca. He has left a legacy in the world that has touched so many.

Merv rode motorcycles most of his life, and he always wanted a Harley. Being a practical guy, it took a terminal illness to justify spending the money for his dream bike. If you ever wanted to see Merv smile, you just had to say”let’s go for a ride.”

Merv’s greatest pleasure was time spent with friends and family. He loved to waterski, snow ski, play baseball, volleyball and travel. His easy going nature and great sense of humour made us laugh, and we always felt loved and listened to. He was a simple man, full of humility and he had remarkable patience.

We met on a blind date when I was 14 and we’ve never looked back.

His children, granddaughters, extended family and dear friends made his life rich. He will be greatly missed.

Thank you to all his care givers who made this journey bearable. Thank you Merv. It’s been a fabulous ride.

I love you, Dawne