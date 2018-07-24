Neil Leslie Banks

July 24, 2018

Neil Banks passed away July 24, 2018 at the age of 93.

Neil was born and raised in the heart of the Annapolis Valley, in Torbrook Mines, NS. His boyhood years were spent enjoying fishing, snaring rabbits, swimming, skating and apple-picking. He served overseas in WWII as a Sgt. Air Gunner with the RCAF.

Following graduation from Dalhousie University in 1949, he came west to work for the Hudson’s Bay Co. Re-joining the RCAF in October, 1950, he served 29 years as a career Logistic Officer, retiring with the rank of Colonel.

He and his wife, Barbara, moved to Kelowna from Ottawa in 1979, and enjoyed their retirement years RVing, gardening, golfing, curling and X-country skiing. He was a member of 883 Wing, Airforce Assn, FSNA, OK Valley Br.; the Probus Club, and Senior Men’s Curling League. A long-time fund-raising volunteer with the Cancer Society, he also helped the Kidney Foundation, and local Neighborhood Watch.

Neil will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Barbara and their family – Bruce (Christine) of Mississauga, On; Dwayne (Nancy) of Georgetown, ON; Deb (Jean) Joly of Jasper, AB and Cheryl (Leon) Lyszkiewicz of Calgary; their 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Okanagan Hospice House.

